'RRR': 'Dune' And 'Doctor Strange' Writer Hails Ram Charan, Jr NTR-starrer; 'What A Ride'

Ram Charan and Jr NTR are still basking in the success of their film RRR, which even after months of its release is still receiving heaps of praise from across the globe. The film was helmed by SS Rajamouli and hit the big screens on March 25, 2022, before it made its debut online via Netflix. Popular writer Jon Spaihts, who is known for hit projects including Doctor Strange and Dune took to Twitter to hail the film.

Doctor Strange writer hails RRR

Jon Spaihts headed to his Twitter account and seemed to be in awe of the SS Rajamouli-directorial. He mentioned he watched the film a couple of days ago and was 'still thinking about it'. He wrote, "Holy hell, RRR. Has any movie ever packed more movie into a movie? What a ride. Still thinking about it a couple of days later."

Holy hell, RRR. Has any movie ever packed more movie into a movie? What a ride. Still thinking about it a couple days later. pic.twitter.com/XT4YvpEQZn — Jon Spaihts (@jonspaihts) July 10, 2022

Several fans and followers of the writer's films took to the comments section of his tweet and seemed to agree with him and they praised RRR too. Another Hollywood writer John Handem Piette also headed to the comments and hailed the 'mind-blowing' film. He mentioned he was 'spellbound' for the duration of the film, while many others also praised the hit movie.

Just watched it last week…Spellbound for 3 straight hours! Mind blowing. — John Handem Piette (@JohnHPiette) July 10, 2022

Several popular celebrities from across the globe have watched the film and had taken to social media to praise SS Rajamouli and the team. The popular The Originals and The Vampire Diaries actor Joseph Morgan recently took to Twitter and mentioned that he watched the film in a short break he had. He called it a work of 'stunning cinema' and hailed it as 'astounding'. Speaking about his experience watching the film he wrote, "Had a bit of time off shooting and @RealPersiaWhite and I watched two incredible movies, “RRR” & “Everything Everywhere All At Once” and they were astounding. We laughed and cried and gasped in amazement. Just stunning cinema."

Had a bit of time off shooting and @RealPersiaWhite and I watched two incredible movies. “RRR” & “Everything Everywhere All At Once” Both were astounding. We laughed and cried and gasped in amazement. Just stunning cinema. — Joseph Morgan (@JosephMorgan) June 28, 2022

RRR at HCA Awards 2022

The hit Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starrer was recently awarded the second position at the Hollywood Critics Association Midseason Awards 2022. The film ranked second after Everything Everywhere All At Once and surpassed other hit projects like The Batman, Top Gun: Maverick, Elvis, and more.

