'RRR Entertained Entire World': Anurag Thakur As Film Makes History At Golden Globes 2023

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur congratulated the entire team of 'RRR' on winning the best original song award at Golden Globes 2023 on Wednesday, January 11. He said, “The shortlisting of Indian movies is a big thing in itself. 'RRR' has not only entertained India but the entire globe.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Kaala Bhairava and the entire team 'RRR' movie on Wednesday, January 11. PM Modi wished them for their achievement at the Golden Globes 2023. He said, "This prestigious honour has made every Indian very proud." 'Nattu Nattu' is the song that won this award.

A very special accomplishment! Compliments to @mmkeeravaani, Prem Rakshith, Kaala Bhairava, Chandrabose, @Rahulsipligunj. I also congratulate @ssrajamouli, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan and the entire team of @RRRMovie. This prestigious honour has made every Indian very proud. https://t.co/zYRLCCeGdE — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 11, 2023

SS Rajamouli goes speechless

Director SS Rajamouli was "speechless" after "Naatu Naatu", the foot-tapping Telugu track from his superhit movie "RRR", won the Golden Globe Award for the best original song-motion picture.

Composed by veteran music director MM Keeravani, the song has been a rage ever since the release of the Ram Charan and Jr NTR-fronted "RRR".

Hours after the ceremony concluded, Rajamouli shared a brief but heartfelt note on Twitter underscoring the boundless ability of music to connect with different cultures.

"SPEECHLESS. Music truly knows no boundaries," the filmmaker wrote.

He thanked Keeravani, who is also his cousin, for creating the wonder that is "Naatu Naatu".

"Congratulations & thank you PEDDANNA for giving me #NaatuNaatu. This one is special," he added.

RRR stars at Golden Globes 2023

"RRR" stars Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, and filmmaker SS Rajamouli arrived at the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet in Beverly Hills, California on Wednesday morning.

While Jr. NTR kept it simple in a black tuxedo for the award ceremony, Ram Charan opted for a bandhgala sherwani. Director Rajamouli paired a black kurta with red dhoti pants and a matching stole.

Ram Charan uploads pic of 'RRR' family

Ram Charan uploaded a photo of the 'RRR family' on his Instagram handle before walking the Golden Globes red carpet. "THE #RRR FAMILY! On the way to the GOLDEN GLOBES @goldenglobes" the actor wrote in the caption.

Lakshmi Pranathi (Jr. NTR's wife), Upasana Kamineni (Ram's wife), and Rama Rajamouli (SS Rajamouli's wife) are also featured in the photo.