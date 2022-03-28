RRR's craze among fans is evident with its whopping business at the box office in a short span. While the movie was expected to receive love and amazing reactions from the Indian audience, the RRR crew seems to be overjoyed by the love they are getting from the fans in their neighbour country Nepal.

Now a new video is surfacing on social media and has taken the internet by storm. In the viral video, fans can be seen grooving to the film's latest peppy track in the theatre. The video is said to be from Nepal. Have a look:

RRR Twitter page shares the viral video

RRR's official page even retweeted the footage. In the video, the audience can be seen dancing to one of the film's songs. Fans costumed as Ram Charan's character Allu Sitarama Raju attend a rally in Hyderabad in another video. A series of other videos have been published on the page, showing how fans are flocking to theatres in large numbers to see the film.

Fans pour the film with love

On Twitter, fans are also showing their support. Some people can't get enough of SS Rajamouli's efforts to bring Baahubali's grandeur back to the big screen. Others applauded the actor's performance and called the movie a "visual piece of art."

RRR, SS Rajamouli's latest film, is easily the most anticipated film of the year. It was finally launched on March 25 after repeated delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The film stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR, as well as Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn from Bollywood, in a sprawling historical epic.

RRR leaves behind Bahubali 2

Surprisingly, Rajamouli has smashed his own box office record, as 'RRR' has surpassed the international box office revenues of his biggest moneymaker, 'Bahubali2'. The film has reportedly crossed over Rs 450+ crores from the first weekend of its release worldwide. As per the trade reports flowing in, 'RRR' is also the No.1 movie in the world for March 25th to 27th (weekend) with RRR collecting $60 Million against two other big releases ‘The Batman’ that earned $45.5 Million followed by earning $35 Million by ‘The Lost City.