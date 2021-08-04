RRR Has A Fan In This Sportsman, Know Which Cricketer Promoted This In The Past

One of the highly anticipated movies of the year, SS Rajamouli's RRR is gearing up for a release later this year. With many fans closely following updates and patiently waiting for the release of its movie, the fan following of the actioner has expanded overseas. Check out which famous international Cricketer took a liking to the movie and even promoted it on his social media.

David Warner shares RRR poster

Australian Cricketer David Warner really likes Indian cinema and it is evident on his social media. The cricketer uploaded a fan art on his Instagram about a month ago on June 29. In the fan art, the famous RRR poster where NTR Jr. and Ram Charan can be seen riding a bike was morphed with the images of David Warner with Kane Williamson.

He thanked his fans for creating the poster and stated that it made him happy. He wrote, 'This stuff makes me 😂 we have such amazing supporters. Thanks for sending in your pics and videos. So much love ❤️ #cricket #fans #cricket #bike'. The official Instagram handle of the RRR movie was quick to drop a couple of emojis under the post to show their appreciation.'

Netizens reaction to David Warner's post

Afghan cricketer and member of the IPL team Sun Risers Hyderbad Rashid Khan was quick to remind his former captain to wear helmets under the post. Many fans could not help but join in on Warner's humour as one fan commented, 'David bhai and Kane mama'. Another fan wrote, 'Ye dosti hum nahi todenge😂'. Netizens have always enjoyed Warner's love for India and Indian movies on the internet.

Pic Credit: David Warner IG

More on S. S. Rajamouli's RRR

Slated to be released on October 13, this year, the movie includes a star-studded cast of Bollywood and Tollywood actors. Featuring N. T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan in the lead role, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn are also set to play pivotal roles in the movie. The makers have so far released multiple posters and character looks from the forthcoming actioner, fueling fans' anticipation. RRR recently released a new track titled 'Dosti' along with its music video.

IMAGE- RRR's INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.