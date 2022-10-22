Last Updated:

'RRR' In Japan: SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan & Jr NTR Attend Film's Premier With Their Wives

Indian blockbuster RRR was released in Japan on Friday and its grand premiere was attended by SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, JrNTR and their better halves.

Swati Singh
RRR
The couples took to the streets of Japan and walked hand in hand as they crossed a road.

All of them laughed as they walked together at Shibuya Crossing in the evening. The ladies were also holding red roses.

The pic saw Ram Charan, his wife Upasana, producer Sunny Gunnam and his wife walking on the street.

Here, Upasana and Jr NTR's wife Lakshmi Pranathi could be seen posing with all smiles with Rajamouli's better half Rama Rajamouli.

While NTR looks dapper in a grey suit, Pranathi donned a white long coat and trousers with a printed top.

The RRR team was surrounded by a large group of people when they were walking hand in hand on the road.

