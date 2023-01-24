RRR's song Naatu Naatu has been nominated for Oscars. It secured a nomination in the best original song category. Actor Twinkle Sharma, who was part of the film spoke to Republic Media Network and said "I cannot believe this because Oscar is a big thing..it is a big thing, I don't have words. I'm so happy. Congratulations to whole RRR team. It is a big big big day for us. I mean back to back we are getting awards. Like oh my god! This move deserves it."

She went on to congratulate the whole team and said that everyone did a great job. Sharma said that she is very excited to learn about the nomination.

The film has proven to be quite popular amongst audiences outside India. In total, India secured three nominations in this year's academy awards. The song Naatu Naatu also won the Golden Globes' best original song recently. Other than RRR, Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes secured a nomination in the Best Documentary Feature Film category. The Elephant Whisperers, a 41-minute film by Kartiki Gonsalves also secured a nomination in the Best Documentary Short category. Tom Cruise's blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick was nominated in the best picture category.

The relevance of Oscars

The Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars, is an annual awards ceremony honoring outstanding achievements in the film industry. The awards are presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), which was established in 1927. The first Academy Awards ceremony was held on May 16, 1929, at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel in Hollywood, California. At that time, there were only 15 categories, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor.

Over the years, the number of categories has grown, and now includes awards for achievements in directing, writing, acting, and technical categories such as cinematography, sound, and visual effects. With the passage of time, the Oscars have become one of the most prestigious and widely recognised awards in the film industry, with the ceremony being broadcast live on television and attracting millions of viewers worldwide. Many famous actors, actresses, directors and producers have won Oscars, and it is considered as a great achievement to win one.

Oscars and diversity

In recent years, there have been ongoing debates and discussions about the lack of diversity and representation in the nominees and winners of the Oscars. Critics have pointed out that people from underrepresented groups, such as people of color and women, have historically been underrepresented in key categories such as Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Picture. In 2015, the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite trended on social media after all 20 nominees in the acting categories were white.

This sparked a wider conversation about the lack of diversity in the film industry and the Academy's voting process. In response to this, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) made changes to its voting process and membership rules to increase diversity. They also set specific inclusion standards for Best Picture nominees and expanded the number of nominees in the Best Picture category in order to include more diverse films.