RRR In Oscars Race! Naatu Naatu From SS Rajamouli's Film Nominated For Best Original Song

Creating history, the "Naatu Naatu" track from filmmaker SS Rajamouli's period action blockbuster RRR earned an Oscar nomination in the Best Original song category on Tuesday.

"WE CREATED HISTORY!! Proud and privileged to share that #NaatuNaatu has been nominated for Best Original song at the 95th Academy Awards," tweeted the official handle of the movie.

WE CREATED HISTORY!! 🇮🇳



The other nominees in the Original Song category are 'Applause' from Tell IT Like A Woman, 'Hold My Hand' from Top Gun: Maverick, 'This is Life' from Everything Everywhere All At Once, 'Lift Me UP' from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

RRR recently won a Golden Globe for Naatu Naatu in the best original song category. The song was also adjudged the winner of the Critics Choice Awards, where RRR was declared the best foreign language film.

RRR is a Telugu epic action drama film directed by SS Rajamouli. The music is composed by MM Keeravaani and the lyrics by Chandrabose.

RRR is a pre-independence fictional story following two real-life Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) in the 1920s.

Jai Ho from the 2008 British film Slumdog Millionaire, directed by Danny Boyle, was the first Hindi song to win an Academy Award in the Best Original Score and Original Song categories. It was composed by AR Rahman and penned by Gulzar.

The nominations for 23 categories of the 95th Academy Awards were announced by Hollywood actors Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams here. The Oscars will take place on March 12.