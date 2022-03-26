'RRR': Is Ram Charan-Jr. NTR Starrer Actioner Inspired From Epic Myths? Read To Know

Our filmmakers' current favourites appear to be the epics Ramayan and Mahabharat as they seek inspiration for plots. A slew of new films have been released in the recent past, many of which appear to be inspired by these epics at the first glance. Not just in Bollywood, but also in South India, the epics have recently piqued the interest of the film industry.

The passion for Ramayan, in particular, has predominantly been noticed in Bollywood. When you think about epic inspiration by means of the subject in Bollywood, you automatically think of Sooraj Barjatya's 1999 hit Hum Saath-Saath Hain and Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001). However, the recent addition to the list is Ram Charan & Jr. NTR starter magnum opus RRR, which is now performing an impeccable business across the ticket windows.

'RRR', a crossover of Ramayana and Mahabharata?

RRR is a crossover of India's two most famous epics, the Ramayana and the Mahabharata. Lord Rama and Bheema, the fiercest of the Pandavas, never meet on the legendary plane, just like the Telugu tribal leaders. They do, however, in Rajamouli's inventiveness. Ram Charan and NTR also embody Rama and Bheema's legendary traits. While Ram is supple, fights methodically is a fantastic marksman and are unbeatable, Bheem is muscular and has an unstoppable drive.

Abduction of Rama

The fundamental topic of the Ramayana is Sita's kidnapping. Similarly, in the film, the kidnapping of a younger tribal woman sets off a chain of events that leads to Rama's imprisonment. Hanuman transforms into Rama's messenger and delivers a message to Sita, who is imprisoned by Ravana in Lanka, in this remarkable story. Similar feat

Bheem can be Hanuman

While Bheem often exhibits the attributes of Bheema from the Mahabharata, he also serves as Ram's trusty lieutenant. And he serves as a courier between the two lovers, as well as the hero who brings 'Sanjivani' just in time to save one of the main characters from certain death.

'RRR' releases in theatre with a bang

On March 25, SS Rajamouli's long-awaited magnum epic RRR was released in theatres. The period drama stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR, two of Telugu cinema's biggest actors. Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn make cameo appearances in the film.

