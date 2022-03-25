'RRR': Jr NTR & Ram Charan Share How To Be SS Rajamouli's Hero; 'unlearn, Undo Everything'

RRR director SS Rajamouli is a master storyteller and a great visionary and very well knows how to create magic on-screen. His earlier releases including Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Magadheera and many more have proved to be the biggest blockbusters of all time.

Joining the league is the Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer RRR that finally released in the theatres on 25 March and is expected to bowl over the audiences with its theatrical run at the ticket window. As the highly anticipated film is set to shatter all records, recently its lead actors opened up on what it takes to be a Rajamouli Hero.

Jr NTR & Ram Charan spills beans on how to be SS Rajamouli's Hero

In a recent chat with Film Companion, the lead actors revealed that to work with the ace director one needs to come with a clean slate, adding to this Jr NTR said-

"You have to unlearn, undo everything to be Rajamouli's hero. This is because he (Rajmouli) is a lecturer who does the homework for you."

Opening up on how he evolved as an actor, the Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava actor further added-

"I turned out to be a better actor. He is this person who makes you realise what your potential is. He even feels that in his career, before 'RRR,' years he was getting prepped to be a part of Rajamouli's film."

Ram Charan who had earlier collaborated with Rajamouli in Magadheera reveals that one reconfirmation or that 'yes' from the director is very important for him. The actor said-

"I'm sure what I do, but it is okay for him (director)? Is that what he wants? That's my reconfirmation that I keep going for. Although, he explains everything to us in detail. But at the end of the day, before we move on to our next shot... that one 'yes' is something I look forward to. That assurance, validation is always needed. Overconfidence doesn't work for me."

More about RRR

Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) chronicles the lives of two freedom fighters namely Alluri Sitaram Raju and Kumram Bheem from the early 20th century. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Samuthirakani in pivotal roles. RRR will also mark Alia Bhatt's first Telugu venture and will see her play the role of Sita.

Image: Instagram/@ssrajamouli