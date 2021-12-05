'RRR': Jr NTR & Ram Charan Starrer All Set For Widest US, Domestic Release; Read

RRR has already established itself as one of the biggest Indian films, with its recently released tracks and teaser leaving the fans in awe of SS Rajamouli's nuanced filmmaking. Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer actioner is being highly anticipated across the globe, and makers have left no stone unturned in giving its viewers the best cinema experience.

According to Pinkviilla, trade sources have revealed that the film will reach a wide range of people, and if numbers are to be believed, RRR will have the widest release for an Indian film in the US as well as domestically. The makers are planning to bring the film to almost 999 multiplexes plus in the US to widen the audience's access to the magnum opus.

Reportedly, the film is being jointly distributed in the US by Sarigama Cinemas and Raftar Creations. Domestically, Jayantilal Gada from Pen has bagged the distribution rights in the north. The makers have also partnered with big multiplex chains, along with massive campaigns to bring movie buffs to cinemas.

In one of their biggest collaborations, RRR has also tied up with PVR cinemas, which will now be referred to as 'PVRRR' for the next few months. Unveiling it with a video of the multiplex's new name board, the makers of the upcoming film wrote, "For the first time ever in the world, a brand changed their name for the film… For RRR… it will be referred as PVRRR for next few months across India in 850+ screens and 170+ properties in 70+ cities…"

it will be referred as PVRRR for next few months across India in 850+ screens and 170+ properties in 70+ cities… pic.twitter.com/TtcOUSAteL — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) October 29, 2021

Meanwhile, the makers recently announced that the theatrical trailer for the film will be released on December 9. The announcement was made by unveiling the new poster of the film where Ram Charan and Jr NTR are seen running against the background of water and fire. The post was shared with the caption, ''#RRRTrailer out on December 9th. Gear up for a massive explosion #RRRTrailerOnDec9th #RRRMovie''

The film is a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR), who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad, respectively. Alia Bhatt will be seen in the role of Sita, while Ajay Devgn will make an extended cameo appearance. The film will release on January 7 next year.

