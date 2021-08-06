'RRR': Jr NTR Poses With SS Rajamouli Wearing 'first Ever' ID Cards On Sets; See Pics

N. T. Rama Rao Jr also known as Jr NTR took to his Instagram and shared a BTS picture from the sets of his upcoming movie RRR. The photo featured Jr NTR wearing his Identity Card on the sets of the movie with director SS Rajamouli. RRR is an upcoming period action drama and will also feature Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgan in the lead roles.

Jr NTR poses with SS Rajamouli on the sets of RRR

Jr NTR took to his Instagram and shared a picture of himself and director SS Rajamouli from the first day on the sets of RRR. In the photo, the duo was seen wearing ID cards. As he shared the photo he wrote, "Been ages since I wore an ID card! My first ever on sets!! #Kyiv Diaries #Last Leg of Shoot #RRR Movie."

More about RRR

The movie is a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju ( Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (N. T. Rama Rao), who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively. Alia Bhatt will be playing the role of Sita, while Ajay Devgan will make an extended cameo appearance. The film marks the Telugu debut of Ajay Devgan and Alia Bhatt. The movie will also feature Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody in pivotal roles. The movie was initially slated to release on 8 January 2021 but was postponed due to rising cases of COVID-19 and will now be released on 13 October 2021 in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

RRR's new song Dosti out now

SS Rajamouli's much-awaited period action drama RRR recently dropped its new song titled Dosti. The director took to his Twitter handle and expressed his happiness over the response the song was getting and also the way it was shot. The song was sung by Amit Trivedi and Anirudh and was composed by M M Kreem. SS Rajamouli took to his Twitter and expressed that he was extremely happy with the way RRR's new song Dosti was shot. The director also revealed that his son Karthikeya shot the song and the idea behind the song was also his.

It was @ssk1122’s idea to shoot the music video. I was shooting the #RRRMovie climax song. He and @dancersatz shot #Dosti with @dineshkrishnanb. Great job boys…



I was quite happy with how it turned out but didn't expect this wonderful response. — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) August 2, 2021

Image: Jr NTR's Instagram

