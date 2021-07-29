'RRR': Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli Play Volleyball With Crew Members On Film Set; Watch Video

Ever since the makers of the upcoming magnum opus RRR announced the project, fans have been excitedly waiting to watch their favourite stars on the big screen. A video of director SS Rajamouli and actor Jr NTR, along with the RRR crew members, playing volleyball at the shooting location surfaced over internet and fans could not control their excitement. An unseen video from the film sets shows the team playing a friendly volleyball match.

SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR play volleyball on RRR sets

The shooting of RRR is nearing completion with a couple of songs left to be shot. According to reports, RRR is on track for a grand release on October 13 in multiple languages. Recently, the audio rights of RRR were snapped up by T-series and Lahari Music. The shooting is progressing at a brisk pace in Hyderabad. A couple of days back, actor Alia Bhatt wrapped her portions and shared some photos on RRR's Instagram handle.

In the unseen video of the friendly match, Jr NTR can be seen playing in the centre position. He was also seen serving the ball. Going by the recording, it shows that the clip has been taken without their permission as someone secretly hid behind the tent and recorded the video. On Tuesday, July 27, the RRR team announced that the film's first song will release in five languages including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The first song will release on August 1 at 11 am. Sharing a new poster, the official Twitter handle of RRR wrote, "The First Song from #RRRMovie on August 1st, 11 AM. #Dosti #Natpu #Priyam An @mmkeeravaani musical @itsvedhem @anirudhofficial @ItsAmitTrivedi @IAMVIJAYYESUDAS #YazinNizar (sic)." For the much-awaited theme song, five singers from around the country, Anirudh Ravichander, Hemachandra, Yazin Nizar, Vijay Yesudas, and Amit Trivedi, are lending their voices. And from the looks of it, MM Keeravani has supervised it all. . The film is a period drama like never before, a fictional take on the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju.

IMAGE: @Rakshitha_NTR/Twitter/SSRAJAMOULI/JRNTR/Facebook

