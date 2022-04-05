'RRR': Jr NTR Talks About Film's Success; Expresses Hope Of 'another World Of RRR’

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR is ruling the box office across the country, becoming one of the most successful films in the history of Indian cinema. While fans are still flocking theatres to witness Ram Charan and Jr NTR's acting prowess, the latter has expressed his desire to further the 'RRR franchise' with additional instalments.

In a conversation with Variety, Jr NTR mentioned that he's referring to RRR as a franchise hoping it will happen again. As writer Vijayendra Prasad earlier mentioned that the sequel isn't 'beyond the realm of possibility', NTR echoes the same sentiment. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn among others in pivotal roles.

Jr NTR expresses hope of 'another world of RRR'

He said, “I’ve used the word franchise thinking, hoping that there would be another world of ‘RRR’ again,” and continued, "Sometimes you just hope and you say a few words hoping it would happen, it will happen. It’s just a way of positive thinking, wanting for more.”

Talking about the film's overarching success, the actor added, "I was very clear about what the result is going to be. But, being the number one film in the world, I don’t think we expected all this." He further mentioned, "But these are all added bonuses, and I’m elated to be a part of this franchise.”

NTR also spilt beans on how Rajamouli made them prepare for their roles, handing them a detailed questionnaire breaking down their characters. Talking about his character Komaram Bheem, he added, "He’s not very well-read, he’s not very well prepared to fit into the society of humans, he is very strong in the forest," and went on to explain how the questionnaire aided him through the workshops.

For the uninitiated, RRR comes as the fictional retelling of the lives of two revolutionaries, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. The film hit theatres on March 25, 2022.

