RRR: Jr NTR Unveils The Enthralling 'Komuram Bheemudo' Track By MM Keeravani; Watch

Ahead of the release of one of the highly-awaited movies, RRR, one of the two lead actors of the film, Jr NTR unveiled the movie's entrance track and gave fans a sneak peek into his thrilling avatar. The moment he posted the video on social media, the fans flooded the comments section with amazing reactions to the track as well as Jr NTR's avatar in the video.

WATCH RRR movie's entrance track 'Komuram Bheemudo'

Jr NTR recently took to his official Instagram handle and escalated the curiosity of the fans to watch RRR by unveiling the entrance track of the film titled 'Komuram Bheemudo' in various languages the movie is set to be released in.

In the video, the singer of the track, Kaala Bhairava, can be seen performing to the number sporting an all-black outfit while the video also gave an intense look of Jr NTR from the film.

In the caption, Jr NTR mentioned how this was a song that would move everyone emotionally and will stay with them long after. He further added that this heartful composition was made by his favourite M. M. Keeravani. In the end, he tagged some of the cast members of the film in his post namely SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan along with the makers of the film.

The caption read, "A song which moves you emotionally and stays with us long after. A heartful composition by my fav #mmkeeravaani garu, sung by @bhairavudu … #RevoltOfBHEEM" (sic)

Many fans took to Jr NTR's Instagram post and poured hearts and fire emojis in the comments section to depict how the RRR movie's entrance track was amazing and fiery. Some fans also stated how it was the best song ever, while expressing their love for the actor. The rest of the fans expressed their excitement for the release of the film and added that they were eagerly awaiting to watch the film. Take a look at some of the fan reactions to Jr NTR's Instagram post.

RRR cast

Directed by S.S. Rajamouli, the movie features N.T. Rama Rao Jr. as Komaram Bheem, Ram Charan as Alluri Sitarama Raju, Alia Bhatt as Sita, Olivia Morris as Jennifer, Spandan Chaturvedi as Young Sita, Varun Buddhadev as Young Alluri Sitarama Raju, Chakri as Young Komaram Bheem, Alison Doody as Lady Scott, Shriya Saran as Sarojini, Ray Stevenson as Scott and many more. The movie is set to hit the cinemas on 7 January 2022.

Image: 'RRR' Offical Poster