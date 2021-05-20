'RRR': Jr NTR's First Fierce Look As Komaram Bheem Unveiled, Fans Shower Love

On the joyous occasion of South Indan actor Jr NTR’s birthday, the makers of his upcoming magnum opus RRR released his first look as of Komaram Bheem. The creators of the film are holding on to the excitement and sharing first look posters of the star cast. While sharing the glimpse of the actor, the official Twitter page of the RRR movie wrote, “He's a rebel full of heart! It's been a pleasure to play this intense role and I am happy to introduce to you all, one of my biggest challenges so far. #KomaramBheem from #RRRMovie.”

Jr NTR's first look out now

In the poster, giving that fierce look, the actor is seen aiming an arrow towards the enemies. Several fans of the film and the actor were thrilled to catch the first glimpse of Jr NTR from the film on the special occasion. Sending in their best wishes to the team, one of the users wrote, “ Intense look.” Another user wrote, “ Eagerly waiting for the film.’ A third user chimed in and send him recovery wishes.

A day prior to his birthday, the actor issued a statement on social media and addressed the ongoing second wave of COVID-19 in India and how the “war” against the virus is yet to be won. He also touched on the issue of sacrifices made by frontline health workers and requested everyone to stay at home in order to remain safe during this pandemic. The actor informed about recuperating from the illness and expressed his hope to recover soon from the disease. He then said that while he cherishes the “affection” that they show him on his birthdays, he has asked them to stay at home as a “birthday gift”. He added that while since many people have lost their “loved ones and livelihoods”, it is not a time to hold celebrations for his birthday but to show “solidarity” towards the ones in need. The actor also asked his fans to take care of their families and help the ones in need and that celebrations would be in order once “the war on Covid is won”.

A humble appeal 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/vzEtODgtEf — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 19, 2021

The film consists of an ensemble cast including Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt. The film is helmed by Baahubali fame director SS Rajamouli. The film is expected to run theatrically on October 13, 2021. Produced by DVV Danayya, RRR will be distributed by PEN Movies across North India. The film is set to release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and more.

