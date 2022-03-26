SS Rajamouli’s latest directorial, RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR released on March 25, 2022, on the big screen and has been the talk of the town. Apart from the audience and critics praising the film, the movie has also done exceedingly well at the box office. The action flick has gained heaps of praise from the actors' colleagues and popular actors, including Sarileru Neekevvaru fame Mahesh Babu.

Mahesh Babu congratulates team of RRR

Mahesh Babu headed to his Twitter account and Saturday and he had nothing but great things to say about the latest release. He called the SS Rajamouli directorial 'epic' and mentioned that the director's films were a class apart. He specified that the visuals, music and emotions of the film were 'breathtaking and simply stunning' as he also complimented the leading duo, Ram Charan and Jr NTR for their 'out of this world' performance. He seemed to have loved the hit song from the film titled Naatu Naatu, which features the incredible dance moves of the actors and mentioned that the law of gravity does not seem to impact them, as they appear to be 'literally flying'. He ended his tweet as he congratulated the team of the film for the way in which RRR was executed and mentioned he was 'proud' of it. He wrote-

"There are films and then there are SS Rajamouli films! #RRR E.P.I.C!! The scale, grandeur visuals, music & emotions are unimaginable, breathtaking and simply stunning! @tarak9999 and @AlwaysRamCharan grow beyond their stardom and come out with performances which are out of this world!! The law of gravity didn't seem to exist in the Natu-Natu song! They were literally flying!! Hats off to the entire team of #RRR for executing this mammoth project!! So so proud! Congratulations."

Have a look at Mahesh Babu's tweets here

More about RRR

The much-awaited magnum opus saw Ram Charan and Jr NTR take on pivotal roles alongside Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. Apart from them, the film also starred Shriya Saran, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, Samuthirakani and others. At the Indian box office, the film minted a whopping Rs 156 crores on its first day on the big screen and earned Rs 223 Crore worldwide.

Image: Instagram/@rrrmovie, @urstrulymahesh