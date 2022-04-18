'RRR' Maintains Pace At Box Office Even After 'KGF: Chapter 2' Storm Hits Ticket Windows

The Indian box office saw two major storms in the past few weeks with the release of RRR and KGF: Chapter 2. The films were the most awaited movies of the year and have been breaking records ever since their release. While SS Rajamouli's RRR came out on March 25, KGF: Chapter 2 hit the theatres on April 14. Within a few days, both films flourished at the box office. However, while KGF: Chapter 2 has broken several records within four days, RRR is also maintaining its pace at the box office.

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR came out to be a massive hit and a huge competition to several other Indian films. The movie, which revolved around freedom fighters and their struggles, saw viewers welcoming it with an open heart. Along with positive reviews, RRR also ruled the Indan box office for almost three weeks. After its long run, the film faced major competition from Prashanth Neel's directorial KGF: Chapter 2. While KGF: Chapter 2 is occupying the majority of theatres across the country, RRR is also still maintaining its pace at the Indian box office.

RRR box office collection

SS Rajamouli's period drama is continuing to wow the audience with its storyline and action sequences even after entering its fourth week. The film is still reaching new benchmarks after it crossed its dream collection of Rs 1000 crores. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the Hindi version of RRR crossed Rs 250 crores benchmark on Sunday, April 17, 2022. The film minted Rs 3.30 crores on Saturday, April 16, making a total of Rs 250.09 crores. Despite facing a decline in the ticket windows, the film is maintaining its pace and going strong at the box office.

KGF 2 Box office collections

KGF: Chapter 2 is surely the talk of the town as fans waited for over three years to watch South star Yash's return to the cinemas. As per Manobala Vijayabalan, the film is currently in the second position at the global box office after the new instalment of Fantastic Beast. In a span of four days, KGF: Chapter 2 has minted a total of Rs 551.83 crores. As per the film's growth pace, it is not much far away from crossing the Rs 1000 crores benchmark.

#KGFChapter2 WW Box Office



CROSSES ₹500 cr milestone mark in just 4 days.



Day 1 - ₹ 165.37 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 139.25 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 115.08 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 132.13 cr

Total - ₹ 551.83 cr



#2 at the global box office after fantastic beasts. #Yash #KGF2 — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 18, 2022

Image: Instagram/@rrrmovie/@prashanthneel