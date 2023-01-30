RRR-maker SS Rajamouli Lauds Nani's 'impressive Massy Makeover' In Dasara Teaser

SS Rajamouli recently praised Nani and the first-time director Srikanth Odela for their 'Dasara' teaser. The 'RRR' filmmaker shared the film's teaser on his Twitter handle and said that he loved its visuals and also found Nani's looks impressive.

SS Rajamouli's tweet read, " Loved the visuals of #Dasara's teaser. @NameisNani 's massy makeover is impressive… Very good to see a debutant director create such an impact. The last shot is THOPE. All the best @odela_srikanth and the entire team."

Check out his tweet below:

Loved the visuals of #Dasara's teaser. @NameisNani's massy makeover is impressive… Very good to see a debutant director create such an impact. The last shot is THOPE. All the best @odela_srikanth and the entire team..:) https://t.co/uuswovsvzH — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) January 30, 2023

Along with SS Rajamouli, actors Shahid Kapoor, Dhanush, Dulquer Salmaan, and Rakshit Shetty launched the film's teaser.

About 'Dasara'

'Dasara', is a Telugu revenge thriller starring Nani and Keerthy Suresh in the lead role. The film revolves around a village man, who rises up to fight for his people.

The film, directed by Srikanth Odela, also stars Sai Kumar, Samuthirakani, and Zarina Wahab in key roles. Santosh Narayanan composed music for the film, whereas Sudhakar Cherukuri of Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Creations produced the Nani-starrer.

The film, which will hit theatres on January 30, is reportedly set against the backdrop of Singareni coal mines near Godavarikhani in Telangana.