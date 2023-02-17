RRR Maker SS Rajamouli On Why He Dislikes The Term Tollywood: 'Sounds Like Cheap...'

SS Rajamouli recently revealed why he doesn't like the term Tollywood. In an interview with The New Yorker, the RRR director stated that he prefers his movies to be called South Indian or Telugu-language movies. Citing the reason, he said that the terms 'sound like cheap imitations.'

"There is no sense in it. See, there is a reason why Hollywood is called Hollywood, right? Because there’s a place called Hollywood, where most of the films are made. There is no reason why a Hindi film is called Bollywood, or a Telugu film is called Tollywood. These terms make the films they’re describing sound like cheap imitations," the Baahubali filmmaker said.

SS Rajamouli on being an atheist

In the same interview, SS Rajamouli opened up about being an atheist. The Magadheera filmmaker spoke about the religious fervour he was caught in. Recalling the time when he wore saffron clothes and used to live an ascetic life for a few years, Rajamouli said, "Then I got caught up in my family’s religious fervour. I started reading religious texts, going on pilgrimages, wearing saffron cloth, and living like a sannyasi (ascetic) for a few years. Then I caught onto Christianity, thanks to some friends. I’d read the Bible, go to church, and do all kinds of stuff. Gradually, all these things somehow made me feel that religion is essentially a kind of exploitation."

SS Rajamouli on his films being inspired by Ramayana and Mahabharata

SS Rajamouli opened up about how the Hindu epics Ramayana and the Mahabharata had a major influence on all his movies. He further stated that his love for "stories" like the Mahabharata or the Ramayana never diminished while moving away from religion.

"My love for stories like the Mahabharata or the Ramayana never diminished. Anything that comes out of me is somehow influenced by these texts. Those texts are like oceans: every time I visit them, I find something new. I did start pushing away from those texts’ religious aspects, but what stayed with me was the complexity and the greatness of their drama and storytelling," the Eega filmmaker added.