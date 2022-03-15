'RRR' Makers Planning To Release Magnum Opus On Pay-per-view Before Its OTT Premiere? Read

With just less than two weeks left for the release of SS Rajamouli directorial RRR, the film has been creating curiosity in the hearts of the fans. From the epic storyline to the amazing chartbusters, the magnum opus is one of the highly anticipated films of the year. According to Bollywood Hungama, amid the hype, the makers dropped another revelation about the film's OTT release.

The craze regarding the film is amazing as it will be Rajamouli’s immediate next release after the historic blockbuster, Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion (2017). The film was initially scheduled to be released on January 7, 2022. However, it was pushed to March 25 due to the third wave of COVID-19.

RRR to release on Pay-per-View basis on OTT

Now, much to the surprise of the fans, the makers have special plans for the film's OTT release. Jayantilal Gada, of PEN India, revealed at a recent event that RRR would premiere on OTT only after it completes 75 to 90 days in cinemas. This statement went viral as it was against the norm in the post-pandemic when films arrive on digital within 28 days of release in cinemas.

In an exclusive interaction with the leading daily, Jayantilal Gada revealed that they are thinking of releasing this film through a pay-per-view format. This will happen after the film is out in cinemas and before it releases on digital SVOD (subscription video-on-demand). The distributor also heard that the team is in talks about it as it's a new thing and they are introducing it in a big way in the market.

What is Pay-per-View?

For the unknown, the concept of pay-per-view, also known as TVOD (transactional video-on-demand), is quite prevalent in the West and as the term suggests, it means that the user needs to pay a certain amount to watch premium content, which will be accessible for a period of 24 to 48 hours.

In India, a platform was launched by ZeePlex, in the second half of 2020. Khaali Peeli, starring Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday, was directly released on ZeePlex. Viewers paid Rs. 299 to watch the film. Apart from this, other films to release in a similar format are Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai, The Power, starring Vidyut Jammwal, and a few other regional films. Meanwhile, RRR’s Hindi version will be released on Netflix while the regional versions will be streamed on Zee5.

IMAGE: Instagram/Jayantilalgadaofficial/Twitter/RRRmovie