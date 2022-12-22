'RRR' Makers React To 'Naatu Naatu' Becoming 1st Indian Song To Enter Oscars Shortlist

'Naatu Naatu', the hit track from SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR', is the first Indian song to be shortlisted for the Academy Awards. On December 21, the Academy Awards announced the shortlists for 10 award categories - Documentary Feature Film, Documentary Short Film, International Feature Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Music (Original Song), Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film, Sound, and Visual Effects.

'Naatu Naatu' has been shortlisted under the category of Music (Original Song).

How team RRR reacted to the news

The makers of the film, on the official Twitter account of RRR Movie, expressed their happiness. Sharing the news, they wrote, "Here we go... Naatu Naatu becomes the first Indian song to be shortlisted for the Academy Awards! Thank you everyone for supporting us throughout our journey."

Check out their tweet below:

Here we go… #NaatuNaatu becomes 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙛𝙞𝙧𝙨𝙩 𝙄𝙣𝙙𝙞𝙖𝙣 𝙨𝙤𝙣𝙜 to be shortlisted for the Academy Awards! 🤩🙏🏻



THANK YOU everyone for supporting us throughout our journey ❤️#RRRForOscars #RRRMovie https://t.co/8VsXwhQ5C3 pic.twitter.com/E1pLfbCvGb — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) December 22, 2022

Other Indian titles shortlisted for Oscars 2023

Other than SS Rajamouli's 'RRR,' Indian titles such as 'Last Film Show' (Chhello Show),' 'All That Breathes' and 'The Elephant Whisperers' have made it to the Oscars 2023 shortlist.

'Last Film Show,' is a Gujarati film, directed by filmmaker Pan Nalin. The film revolves around a 9-year-old Samay, who spends an entire summer watching films. Samay, who is mesmerised by films and filmmaking decides to become a filmmaker. Pan Nalin's film is shortlisted under the category of Best International Feature Film.

Director Shaunak Sen's 'All That Breathes', revolves around the two siblings - Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad, who rescue and treat injured birds. The film has been shortlisted under the category of Best Documentary Feature Film.

Meanwhile, 'The Elephant Whisperers,' directed by Kartiki Gonsalves, is shortlisted under the category of Best Documentary Short Film. The film revolves around a couple, who devote their lives to caring for an orphan elephant.

The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards will be announced on January 24. The Oscars ceremony will be held on March 12 at the Dolby Theater, Ovation Hollywood.

IMAGE CREDIT: @RRRMOVIE/INSTAGRAM