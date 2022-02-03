Last Updated:

'RRR' Makers Tease Film's Release With Intense BTS Still Featuring Jr NTR And Ram Charan

Taking to Twitter, makers of Ram Charan and Jr NTR's upcoming period drama 'RRR' teased the film's release date with a BTS still featuring the actors.

Kriti Nayyar
RRR

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @RRRMOVIE


Touted as one of the biggest releases of 2022, SS Rajamouli's RRR has created massive buzz on social media ahead of its release. The magnum opus has finally locked its release date after facing postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is set to grace the big screen on March 25, 2022. The film comes as a fictional retelling of the journey undertaken by freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju (portrayed by Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (portrayed by Jr NTR) in the 1920s. 

As the film's release date inches closer, makers are building major hype around it, and recently shared a BTS still of stalwarts Charan and NTR as they engage in an intense action sequence. Teasing that the film is just 50 days away from its release, they invited fans to witness the magic on screen. 

RRR makers drop intense BTS still featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR

Taking to their official social media handles on Thursday, February 3, makers dropped the glimpse featuring Charan and NTR embroiled in an intense action sequence. While Charan can be seen riding a horse fiercely, NTR on the other hand rides a bike right behind him. One can also see the crew capturing the moment with their professional equipment. In the caption, they wrote, "Racing towards Cinemas... Coming in 50 Days!! #RRRMovie March 25th, we will see you. #RRRonMarch25th". Take a look. 

Makers recently unveiled the film's updated release date via social media and wrote," #RRRonMarch25th, 2022... FINALISED! #RRRMovie." Initially slated to release on January 7, the film was postponed as several states shut down cinema halls in the wake of the pandemic's third wave. 

Apart from Ram and NTR, the film also stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles, while Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson will take on important roles. 

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @RRRMOVIE)

