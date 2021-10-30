'RRR' Makers Tease Special Surprise Involving Ram Charan & Jr NTR, To Be Out On November 1

The release date is near for RRR and till the multi-starrer action venture hits the theatres, audiences are being kept hooked with the updates related to the film. After numerous posters, teasers and special posts to mark the birthdays of the stars, who are working on the SS Rajamouli film, the team is coming up with a special video on November 1.

One can term it as a mini-trailer of sorts since it will be of 45 seconds. Ahead of the trailer, this video is sure to raise excitement among fans.

RRR new glimpse to release on November, 1 at 11 AM

The official handle of RRR movie on Instagram shared a picture of Ram Charan and Jr NTR, who play the characters of freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem respectively. One could see their half faces in intense looks, in front of a palace-like structure. The plot delves into their friendship before they take up the mantle to fight for the country.

The makers shared it with the hashtag 'RRR glimpse'. They also used the hashtag 'RRR on Jan 7th' to share the release date of the movie. Among those to like the post, who was over 75,000, was Alia Bhatt, who is also one of the stars of the movie. She plays the character by the name of Sita.

Among the other members of the cast is Ajay Devgn.

More About RRR

RRR is directed by SS Rajamouli. The filmmaker is coming up with his first movie since the Baahubali franchise. The second instalment of the franchise had released in 2017. The movie had rewritten box office records, going on to reportedly earn over Rs 1000 crore at the box office.

RRR has been penned by veteran screenwriter K Vijayendra Prasad, who is also Rajamouli's father. Prasad had also penned the story of the blockbuster Baahubali franchise. The screenplay of RRR has been written by Rajamouli himself. The movie has been produced by D. V. V. Danayya.

The release date of the multi-starrer has been deferred numerous times. After the initial release date, which had been planned for July 30, 2020, it will now come out after over one-and-a-half years on January 7.

