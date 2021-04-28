'RRR' Makers Urge Fans To Get Tested For COVID-19: 'It Is Nothing To Be Embarrassed About'

Makers of the upcoming film RRR recently took to social media and urged their fans and followers to get tested if they show any symptoms. They also highlighted how severe the situation is and said one must not "neglect" or be embarrassed about the disease. They have also been spreading helpful information about required resources for the ones in need on their social media handle. Take a look ahead.

Makers of RRR urge fans to get tested

Taking to Twitter, RRR makers posted a note that read, “It's surprising that there are still many who are hesitant and afraid to get tested even when they have #COVID19 symptoms. These are the causes leading to hospitalization, lung infections and at times death, especially in rural areas and municipalities. Kindly don't neglect. The disease is nothing to be embarrassed about as it is having an adverse effect on the wide population, including many of our family and friends.” They captioned the note by writing, “Let’s spread awareness about #COVID19 and Vaccination. Be cautious. Stay safe!” Take a look below.

The team has been actively sharing helpful information about COVID resources on their social media. Earlier, they shared information about Oxygen cylinders and Remdesivir injection for the ones in need. They also mentioned that the source has been verified and also shared a list of hospitals where beds are available.

About RRR movie

RRR is an upcoming Telugu-language period action drama film directed by SS Rajamouli. The film is produced under the banner of DVV Entertainments and the RRR cast includes NTR Jr. and Ram Charan in the lead roles along with Alia Bhatt, Alison Doody, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani and Ray Stevenson playing supporting roles.

The movie is a fictional story about India's freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju (played by Charan) and Komaram Bheem (played by Rama Rao). They fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad. The film was initially supposed to release in January 2021 but production got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film is now slated to release on October 13, 2021, in multiple languages. Take a look at RRR movie teaser below.

