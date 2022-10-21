'RRR' Mania Grips Japan: Jr NTR Receives Love From Fans, Admirers Get Emotional At Event

South Indian cinema has a strong and dedicated fan base in Japan. After Rajinikanth, it appears that SS Rajamouli's RRR has filled in the legendary actor's footsteps. The filmmaker along with his lead RRR cast, Ram Charan and Jr NTR have travelled to Japan for the film's promotion ahead of its release.

Jr NTR and his family who received a grand welcome from the staff of his hotel were greeted by excited fans at an event. The actor who obliged fans with pictures and autographs was seen dressed in a black full T-shirt and denim.

Jr NTR meets RRR fans in Japan

As soon as the actor made his way to the admirers, he was greeted with rooting, screams, and fans chanting his name. While there were some who got teary-eyed after seeing him, the others just got his autographs on posters while clicking selfies.

There were a few fans who were seen donning t-shirts with the actor's face printed as they got an autograph on the same. An overwhelmed actor acknowledged each fan with a picture while making their moment special and memorable.

Love Beyond Boundaries!



Rajamouli's period drama RRR, which grossed over Rs 1,000 crore worldwide during its theatrical run and was massively celebrated for its breath-taking action set pieces, was recently re-released across several cities in the US as part of the Beyond Fest.

Apart from a premiere in Japan, the magnum opus which was showcased at TCL Chinese Theatre received a thunderous response from moviegoers. A Deadline report confirmed that the 932 seats in the theatre were sold out in 20 minutes.

Upon his arrival at the hotel where the team has been putting up in Japan, one of the staff members who has been a fan of the actor presented Jr NTR with a special gift, which made the ‘RRR’ star emotional. Jr NTR flew off to Japan with his two sons and wife.

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli has submitted the magnum opus in all major categories for next year’s Oscars, a Variance Films representative confirmed to Indian Express. The film revolves around the story of two revolutionaries and also features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Olivia Morris among others in significant roles.

