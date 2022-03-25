Last Updated:

'RRR': Megastar Ram Charan Receives Special Welcome From Fans During Hyderabad Premiere

South star Ram Charan was papped at the special screening of the SS Rajamouli directorial magnum opus project 'RRR' that was recently released in theatres.

Sneha Biswas
RRR
Image:Instagram@varindertchawla

RRR actor Ram Charan gets papped as he leaves after watching the early morning show of his film in Hyderabad. The team of 'RRR' hosted a special screening at midnight for the cast and crew.

RRR
Image:Instagram@varindertchawla

Ram Charan waved at fans from the windshield of his swanky car while he was leaving after the screening.

RRR
Image:Instagram@varindertchawla

The actor was beaming with joy as fans cheered him and he flaunted his bright smile.

RRR
Image:Instagram@varindertchawla

The Magadheera actor sported a black casual look with RRR customized hat as he attended the screening.

RRR
Image:Instagram@varindertchawla

A massive crowd gathered to just get a glimpse of the superstar.

