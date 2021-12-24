'RRR Movie': SS Rajamouli Directorial Breaks USA Pre-sales Box Office Collection Records

Director SS Rajamouli ‘s much-awaited film RRR has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. From high-octane action stunts to amazing VFX, the fans have been excitedly waiting for the release. With not just in India, the film has been roaring overseas as well with the tickets sale breaking all the records in the USA.

The pre-booking of the tickets has already been opened in the USA and the frenzied fans have been purchasing the tickets while breaking the records. The pre-bookings for the premiere of RRR in the USA have crossed USD 1 million, making it the first Indian film to achieve this feat.

RRR's pre-booking sales break records in the USA ahead of release in January

Interestingly, tickets have been pre-booked two weeks before RRR hits screens, displaying the overwhelming response it has received from the audience. According to a page on Twitter, the film is the first Indian movie to cross 1 Million plus sales in the USA, two weeks before the release.

The upcoming film will premier in the USA on January 6. As for RRR, the film will be Rajamouli’s magnum opus after the massive success of Prabhas starrer Baahubali. The period drama charts the story of two freedom fighters in the 1920s who braved the British together in the pre-Independence era. The fictional retelling narrates how a British governor captured a girl, with Komaram Bheem turning a 'protector' for her. Alluri Sitarama Raju is then deployed by the British to catch hold of Bheem.

The duo further develops a beautiful friendship and promises to give it all for their bond. Apart from the aforementioned stars, RRR also stars Spandan Chaturvedi as Young Sita, Olivia Morris as Jennifer, Alison Doody as Lady Scott, Ray Stevenson as Scott, Shriya Saran as Sarojini. The film will hit Indian screens on January 7, 2022. Apart from Ram Charan, Jr NTR, the film will also star Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Shriya Saran, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani Ruth Prabhu, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson.

Meanwhile, the cast of the film is all set to feature in the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. Sony Tv recently shared a glimpse of Jr.NTR, Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli and Alia Bhatt promoting their upcoming film RRR on the sets of Comedy Nights with Kapil. In the video, we can see Ram Charan and Jr.NTR shaking their legs with Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek on their latest track Naatu Naatu from their new film.

IMAGE: Shutterstock/Instagram/RRRmovie: