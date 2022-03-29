RRR has received a thunderous response from global audiences upon its release, minting impressive collections at the box office. The Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer is being lauded for the splendid performances of the ensemble cast, which includes British actor Olivia Morris. Olivia, who takes on the role of Komaram Bheem's (Jr NTR) love interest Jennifer is garnering widespread adulation from fans for her stint.

Owing to the audience's love, and the film's team for making her a part of RRR, Olivia penned a gratitude note as she urged everyone to watch the movie. She thanked fans for their unwavering support even amid a pandemic, and for accepting her with open arms.

Olivia Morris 'eternally grateful' for her part in RRR

Taking to her Instagram handle, Olivia dropped a glimpse of her from the film and wrote, "I'd like to thank all the fans from the bottom of my heart for showering our film with their unwavering love and support, even amidst a pandemic, and accepting me with open arms. I'd also like to thank @ssrajamouli for making me a part of Indian Cinema's Biggest Action Drama."

Thanking her co-stars and further inviting fans to watch the film, she wrote, "Thank you @alwaysramcharan and @jrntr for making me feel at home and inspiring me to give my best! I'm excited for you all to watch @rrrmovie in a theatre near you and experience the magic of Indian Cinema in all its glory! Eternally grateful." Take a look.

For the uninitiated, Olivia is a graduate of the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama and has received training at the National Youth Theatre. The actor-model has also been a part of plays like Macbeth’s adaptation.

Meanwhile, the film also starred Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles alongside Shriya Saran, Alison Doody, Samuthirakani and Ray Stevenson among others. It comes as a fictional re-telling of the lives of revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. SS Rajamouli also wrote the film alongside K. V. Vijayendra Prasad, while D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments bankrolled it. It hit the theatres on March 25.

