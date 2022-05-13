Director SS Rajamouli's latest blockbuster film RRR entered the highly coveted 1000 crore club, within 16 days of its worldwide release, and is now set for OTT release. As the movie gears up for the digital run, the makers treated fans with a new intriguing trailer. The film is set to stream on Zee5.

The blockbuster film is now all released on the OTT platform- Zee5, on the 20th of May. Ahead of the release, the makers of the film have also unveiled a new trailer that sees Ram Charan and Jr NTR come together as a force. The trailer of the revolutionary drama shows the two lead stars taking action a top-notch higher with their powerful stunts.

RRR new trailer unveiled by makers ahead of OTT release

The jaw-dropping scenes, stellar acting skills of the star cast, magnanimous sets, and the amazing storyline of the film, everything added to the perfect concoction that led to its success. Those who have seen the film will feel nostalgic to watch the stars and their stupendous acting craft.

20th May witness the World Digital Premiere of #RRR!

Those who are yet to watch the film will surely have a great time while witnessing the story of friendship and Rajamouli's vision of an Indian superhero. Within a month, RRR became the third biggest Indian film to be ever made and the second highest-grossing film in India. With this, SS Rajamouli acquired the bragging rights of having three mega-blockbuster films in the prestigious club with the Baahubali franchise to his name.

As per a report from Bollywood Hungama, the superhit film became the first Indian film to be dubbed in 50 languages across the world. The box office success of the film slowed down after the release of another highly anticipated PAN India film KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash. However, following the love of the fans and the anticipation among them for the film, the two pitted against each other and had a cutthroat competition.

Zee5 shared the trailer on Twitter and wrote, "20th May witness the World Digital Premiere of #RRR! Fire and Water coming together as a FORCE, a never like before experience straight to your home...#ZEE5 exclusive trailer of The biggest collaboration in Indian cinema!" Apart from Jr NTR and Ram Charan, the film also starred Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, and Shriya Saran in key roles.

IMAGE: Twitter/Zee5Telegu