'RRR' OTT Release: When Will Ram Charan-Jr NTR Starrer Release Online? Details Inside

Ram Charan, Jr NTR and the whole crew of RRR are tasting massive success as the film continues to roar at the box office. The film is on its path to becoming the highest-grossing Telugu project since the COVID-19 era, surpassing records of several big-budgeted projects. While many are flocking theatres to witness the period drama, others await its digital premiere.

Shedding light on RRR's OTT release, producer Jayantilal Gada revealed that the film will premiere 75-90 days after its theatrical debut. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, the producer revealed that they may even opt for 'pay per view model if the model opens up'.

When will Ram Charan-Jr NTR starrer RRR release online?

According to reports, Zee Network has purchased the film's digital as well as satellite rights for Rs 300 crore, however, the pricing hasn't been officially revealed by the makers. RRR will be available for streaming on two platforms - Netflix and Zee5. The streaming platforms will be sharing the various language versions, with Zee5 bagging the Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada titles.

The producer, who also bankrolled Gangubai Kathiawadi, revealed that multiple offers have come his way for the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial as well as RRR. He told Pinkvilla, "We had got many offers, but we were not tempted by them. These films are bigger than the capacity of any single OTT player," he said and chuckled," In fact, they are so big that it needed all OTT players to partner for the premiere.”

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli's magnum opus has held its box office position well even a week into its release. The film comes as the fictional retelling of the lives of two revolutionaries - Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, portrayed by Ram Charan and Jr NTR. It also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn alongside Olivia Morris, Shriya Saran, Alison Doody, Samuthirakani and Ray Stevenson in pivotal roles. Apart from directing the film, Rajamouli also wrote it alongside K. V. Vijayendra Prasad. The film hit theatres on March 25.

(IMAGE: INSTA/ @RRRMOVIE)