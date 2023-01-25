‘RRR’ Owns Its South-Indianness: Edward Sonnenblick As ‘Naatu Naatu’ Enters Oscars Run

'RRR' track 'Naatu Naatu' was nominated in the Best Original song category at the 95th Academy Awards on Tuesday. 'RRR' actor Edward Sonnenblick expressed his happiness on the news. He played the role of Edward, a British officer, in RRR. The actor believes the success of the film was due to a lot of factors but also because it remained 'true to its origin'.

Speaking exclusively with Republic, Edward said, "RRR's success is due to a lot of different things but also because it's true to its origin and doesn't try to be a Hollywood film. It totally owns its Indianness, its South Indianness. The level of energy and emotions is not something we see in western cinema. The western audience is not used to this kind of joy and exuberance in their movies."

Talking about his experience working with 'RRR' director SS Rajamouli, Edward said, "Working with Rajamouli there's no tension if what we are doing is gonna come out right or not. He's got everything under control and has an amazing vision."

"The atmosphere he creates at the set with him and his team is something different, it's very peaceful compared to most film shoots. The level of professionalism and the control he exerts in a very loving way is commendable," he added.

Watch the full interview here:

#LIVE | Edward Sonnenblick, RRR actor, speaks to Republic after 'Naatu Naatu' enters Oscars race



Tune in to watch - https://t.co/WvdhR2FaME pic.twitter.com/7n5kxEYL1v — Republic (@republic) January 24, 2023

‘RRR’ has been on a winning spree in the US bagging two awards – one for Best Song for the track ‘Naatu Naatu’ and and another for Best Foreign Film at the Critics Choice Awards. The song also managed to win a Golden Globe in the Best Original Song category.

Set in the 1920s, 'RRR' is a fictitious story based on two revolutionaries who fought against the British Raj. The film released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam at the beginning of this year. The movie gained a tremendous amount of support in many countries, including the US and Japan.