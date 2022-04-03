'RRR': Piyush Goyal Cites Film's Record-breaking Run As He Lauds India's Economic Growth

While addressing a press conference recently, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal cited Telugu blockbuster RRR's record-breaking streak as he lauded India's ever-growing economy. The SS Rajamouli directorial magnum opus has smashed various records since its first day, minting over Rs 700 crores at the box office.

Piyush Goyal cites RRR's record-breaking streak in a recent press conference

During the conference, Piyush Goyal mentioned how recently, a film named RRR is shattering massive records and has become the most successful film in the history of Indian cinema. Similar to RRR's success, the Indian economy has also embarked on shattering records after records, he stated.

Speaking on India's export figure reaching $418 bn for FY 2021-22, the Commerce Minister said, "I have learnt that #RRR movie is perhaps country's biggest film, and has earned over Rs 750 crores. Likewise, I feel India's economy is also breaking record after record," reported ANI.

#WATCH | I have learnt that #RRR movie is perhaps country's biggest film, and has earned over Rs 750 crores. Likewise, I feel India's economy is also breaking record after record: Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on India's export figure reaching $418 bn for FY 2021-22 pic.twitter.com/GPeAdaglML — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2022

According to official data released by the ministry of commerce and industry, India's merchandise exports surged to a whopping $418 billion in the 2021-22 fiscal year. In FY 2021, the merchandise exports were worth $292 billion. They crossed the $400 billion mark in March this year.

Meanwhile, RRR has crossed the lifetime earnings of SS Rajamouli's superhit film Baahubali, which was to date, the most successful movie in the South. The film, which comes as the fictional re-telling of the lives of revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn as well as Shriya Saran, Alison Doody, Samuthirakani and Ray Stevenson in pivotal roles. SS Rajamouli also wrote the film alongside K. V. Vijayendra Prasad, while D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments bankrolled it

After its successful theatrical run, the film will later be released on the OTT platforms Netflix and Zee5. The streaming giants will be sharing the various language titles, with Zee5 bagging the Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada versions. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, producer Jayantilal Gada revealed that RRR will witness an OTT release 75-90 days after its theatrical debut. The producer also mentioned that they might opt for the 'pay per view model' if it opens up.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @RRR_MOVIE/ PTI)