Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer magnum opus RRR is making its way to the theatres, it will hit the screens on 25 March 2022. With just one day left for the grand release of the SS Rajamouli directorial, the cast and crew of the movie are leaving no stones unturned in promoting the film. The team has been travelling to various cities to promote the film on the large scale.

The RRR team is in their last leg of multi-city promotions for their upcoming period drama. Recently, they were spotted in Varanasi which is the last stop of their multi-state tour. The core team of the project including SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR were seen participating in the green India initiative.

SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR actively take part in the green India Challenge

On Wednesday, the RRR team were seen contributing towards environmental reform by participating in the Green India Challenge where the three trios Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR were seen planting trees. Jr NTR's sported a bright yellow shirt and denim. His co-star Ram Charan was donned in a green shirt paired with the denim. Whereas, Baahubali: The Beginning director opted for a dark grey t-shirt and black pants.

Suresh Kondi took to his Twitter handle and shared many pictures on his social media, giving fans a sneak peek into the RRR's team's Green India challenge. Sharing the glimpses, he captioned the post as "#RRR team participated in #GreenIndiaChallenge #RRRMovie" Here take a look-

For the unversed, the ensemble cast of the film including Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt along with SS Rajamouli has planned a multi-city tour to promote the historical drama. The itinerary of the RRR team includes Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Baroda, Delhi, Amritsar, Jaipur, Kolkatta, Varanasi and Dubai. As a part of the Varanasi trip, the entire team also took part in the sacred Ganga aarti.

More about RRR

Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) is a fictional tale that chronicles the lives of two freedom fighters namely Alluri Sitaram Raju and Kumram Bheem from the early 20th century. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Samuthirakani in pivotal roles. RRR will also mark Alia Bhatt's first Telugu venture and will see her play the role of Sita.

Image: Twitter@SureshKondi_