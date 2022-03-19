'RRR': Ram Charan, Jr NTR & SS Rajamouli Attend Film's 'biggest' Event Ahead Of Release

Last Updated: 19th March, 2022 22:37 IST

Another honourable guest at the grand event was Dr Shiva Rajkumar who sat with Jr NTR, Ram Charan and director SS Rajamouli.

Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj S Bommai was also present at the 'RRR' pre-release event as the makers gave him a warm welcome.

Ram and Bheem aka Ram Charan and Jr NTR took the stage and greeted the audience in 'RRR' style.

The event was filled with dance performances and booming cheers from the audience reflecting the major hype the film has received ahead of its release.

Clad in masks, Charan who plays the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju, and Jr NTR, who plays Komaram Bheem, appeared dashing as ever in their formal fits.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.