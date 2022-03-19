Last Updated:

'RRR': Ram Charan, Jr NTR & SS Rajamouli Attend Film's 'biggest' Event Ahead Of Release

Ram Charan, Jr NTR and director SS Rajamouli attended the pre-release event of their upcoming period actioner RRR also starring Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

RRR
1/7
Image: Instagram/@ rrrmovie

'RRR' makers organized the 'biggest' pre-release event ever in attendance of director SS Rajamouli, actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

RRR
2/7
Image: Instagram/@rrrmovie

Clad in masks, Charan who plays the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju, and Jr NTR, who plays Komaram Bheem, appeared dashing as ever in their formal fits.

RRR
3/7
Image: Twitter/@iam_RahulCherry

The event was filled with dance performances and booming cheers from the audience reflecting the major hype the film has received ahead of its release. 

RRR
4/7
Image: Instagram/@rrrmovie

Ram and Bheem aka Ram Charan and Jr NTR took the stage and greeted the audience in 'RRR' style.

RRR
5/7
Image: Instagram/@rrrmovie

Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj S Bommai was also present at the 'RRR' pre-release event as the makers gave him a warm welcome.

RRR
6/7
Image: Instagram/@rrrmovie

Another honourable guest at the grand event was Dr Shiva Rajkumar who sat with Jr NTR, Ram Charan and director SS Rajamouli.

RRR
7/7
Image: Twitter/@MilagroMovies

Starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, SS Rajamouli's directorial 'RRR' is set to release on March 25, 2022. 

Tags: RRR, ram charan, jr ntr
