'RRR': Ram Charan, Jr NTR And SS Rajamouli Do Their Signature Handshake At Howrah Bridge

The release of Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR starrer RRR is just around the corner and the makers of the movie are leaving no stone unturned to promote their much-anticipated film.

Going by the same, on Tuesday, March 22, Charan and Jr NTR along with the director of RRR, SS Rajamouli, reached the Howrah Bridge in West Bengal to brace fans for RRR's release. However, what stole the entire limelight was the trio's signature handshake.

Ram Charan, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli at Howrah Bridge

A picture from their latest meet at the Howrah Bridge has gone insanely viral on the internet. In the photo, the trio can be seen doing their signature handshake as the camera captures them together. Surprisingly, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and SS Rajamouli were also seen donning their customised RRR shirts for the event. While Ram Charan and Jr NTR rocked the classic combination of black and red, Rajamouli was spotted in a grey t-shirt. Take a look at the viral picture of the stars below:

RRR granted special hike in Andhra Pradesh

Just days ahead of its premiere, Andhra Pradesh Government has given special permission to the makers of the film to increase the ticket rates of the film in the state. This decision reportedly came after filmmaker SS Rajamouli and producer DVV Danayya's met the Chief Minister of AP Jagan Mohan Reddy. The AP CM has allowed matinee houses to hike the ticket price of the film by Rs 75. In addition to this, RRR is also permitted to have a fifth show in the state.

More about RRR

Just weeks ago, the celebration anthem song of the film was released by the makers that saw Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR setting the dance stage on fire. Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) is a fictional tale tracing the lives of two freedom fighters namely Alluri Sitaram Raju and Kumram Bheem from the early 20th century. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Samuthirakani in pivotal roles. After facing several delays, RRR is all set to hit the silver screens on March 25.

Image: Instagram/@ssrajamouli