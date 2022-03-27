'RRR': Ram Charan Shares A Group Hug With Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli On His Birthday; Watch

Fan-favourite actor Ram Charan, who is currently basking in the success of his latest release, RRR celebrated his birthday in style on March 27. Several fans, followers and celebrities took to social media to send the actor their best wishes on his special day. His RRR co-star Jr NTR and director, SS Rajamouli celebrated the special occasion with Ram Charan and clips of his birthday bash are doing rounds online.

Ram Charan celebrates birthday with Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli

Jr NTR took to his social media account on Sunday and shared a short clip from Ram Charan's birthday bash. He was seen cutting a cake and blowing out the candles as he smiled from ear to ear. He was surrounded by friends and family and fed his co-star and director cake. The much-loved trio also shared a group hug and jumped up and down in excitement. The hit song Naatu Naatu from the film played in the background as Ram Charan had the time of his life on his birthday. Fans and followers took to the comments section of the post and extended their wishes to the actor and also hailed the bond that the trio shares. Jr NTR shared the heartfelt clip as he wrote, "Many happy returns brother @alwaysramcharan. Always grateful to have you by my side. Here's to making many more memories together."

Watch the video here

Ram Charan's wife, Upasana Konidela was also at his birthday bash and shared some glimpses of the same on her social media account. The picture saw the leading duo of RRR embarrassing each other and also featured SS Rajamouli's son Karthikeya and Pooja, his daughter-in-law. Calling him 'Mr C,' Upasana extended her wishes to her husband and used the hashtag 'fam jam'.

Ram Charan in 'RRR'

The actor took on the lead role in the latest film alongside Jr NTR. He played the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju, while Jr NTR stepped into the shoes of Komaram Bheem. The film also starred Bollywood actors, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt and is doing exceptionally well at the box office. Ram Charan recently took to social media to thank his fans for the love that they have been showing to the film and called it his 'birthday gift' to him.

Image: Instagram/@jrntr