'RRR': Ram Charan-starrer's Soul Anthem 'Janani' Out, Fans Hail 'outstanding Visuals'

The makers of 'RRR' have launched the soul anthem 'Janani' on Friday. Here's what the netizens have to say about the visuals and the song, read on.

Vibhuti Sanchala
RRR

Image: Twitter/@ajaydevgn


SS Rajamouli's forthcoming highly-anticipated film, RRR has created a lot of buzz ever since it was announced and fans have been waiting for the film to release. The makers of the film, however, have been launching songs to keep the fans informed and engaged. To add to the already interesting tracklist of the movie, Janani was released on Friday. After several delays in release owing to the COVID pandemic, RRR will hit the big screens on January 7, 2022.

Janani is the soul anthem of RRR starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, and Ajay Devgn. The song comes with intriguing visuals and amazing background music. It manages to captivate the listeners with its emotional beats. It shows the battle Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and Ajay Devgn go on and their partners'- Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran respectively, loneliness and fear as well. The clip shows several blood-gushing scenes from the trio's head after injuries. Penned by Varun Grover, the song is crooned by MM Keeravani. 

RRR song Janani released

As Rajamouli called it, the emotional track literally looks like the soul of the movie. The film’s music is by MM Keeravani who has also penned the lyrics for Janani. Speaking at the preview event, Rajamouli yesterday said, "In the first week of December, we are unveiling the film's trailer. There will also be several pre-release events and a press conference involving all the major cast and crew."

Taking to his verified Twitter handle, Ajay Devgn mentioned that the upcoming song was an 'immensely emotional journey' imagined by the director of the film, SS Rajamouli. He told fans to buckle up for the 'powerful composition' as he revealed the launch date for the number. He also called it a 'soul anthem' in a hashtag he used and mentioned that the soulful journey was yet to begin.

Many fans and followers are hailing the filmmaker and the actors for their stunning performances. They have taken to their social media handles to share the review. Several fans have also hailed stunning visuals of the 'soul anthem.' 

The film will be about Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively. The period action film will also see Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, Samuthirakani and Alison Dood take on supporting roles. RRR has multiple meanings, with it meaning Rise, Roar, Revolt in English. In Hindi, it stands for Roudram Ranam Rudhiram, while it means Raththam Ranam Rowthiram in Tamil. RRR's full-form in Kannada is Roudra Rana Rudhira, is Rudhiram Ranam Roudhram in Malayalam.

(Image: Twitter/@ajaydevgn)

