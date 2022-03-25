RRR Release Disrupts 'James' Screening, Puneeth Rajkumar's Brother Calls It Disheartening

Late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar‘s last film James that showed him as a soldier was well received by fans in theatres. The film that hit a century recently received a roadblock after the release of SS Rajamouli’s latest RRR. Soon after RRR's release, James was reportedly removed from several theatres owing to the maximum screens being allotted to the magnum opus.

With RRR’s release today, various theatres and cinema halls have removed the film and replaced it with RRR. Now, this sudden move affected the late star Puneeth’s brother, actor-producer Shivarajkumar. The late actor’s brother expressed displeasure over the removal of James, his brother Puneeth Rajkumar’s last film, from the theatres.

RRR release affects James' screening, Puneeth Rajkumar's brother reacts

A significant number of theatres in Karnataka decided to discontinue the screening of James, making way for SS Rajamouli’s big-budget RRR on Friday. RRR, the period drama, features Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles. The drama also features Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles.

Puneeth’s brother, Shivrajkumar expressed his disappointment over the removal of the film at the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce. Shivrajkumar revealed how it was disheartening to see the removal of a movie that is doing well at the box office. Further, he stated that sharing screens across theatres has always been an issue, and it is difficult to say who is right or wrong in this matter. Towards the end, he said that James is pulling a significant number of audiences to theatres and will continue to be screened across 270 multiplexes and theatres.

Meanwhile, not just in India, but James is doing great worldwide as well. Film critic and trade analyst Ramesh Bala informed that James is performing well in the international circuit. In fact, the film has grabbed the Top 2 position in the UAE, which is rare for a Kannada movie.

The film got its theatrical release on the occasion of the late actor's birthday and several fans rushed to cinemas halls to watch James on the big screen. According to reports by Bollywood Life, the film minted ₹9 cr on its third day in theatres, and the love for the movie and the actor continue to prevail. The film got a grand opening, with about 4000 shows across the world and fans bought tickets for the film even before its release.

IMAGE: Twitter/Jamesmovie1/Instagram/Mohan_Salaga/S_Siechojito