The government on Wednesday nominated four noted personalities from various walks of life including screenwriter K V Vijayendra Prasad from Andhra Pradesh to the Rajya Sabha. The screenwriters along with three others were chosen by the government to recognise prominent figures from south India. K V Vijayendra Prasad, who is credited as the screenwriter of several blockbuster films including RRR, Bajrangi Bhiajaan, and more, received a congratulatory message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The others who are nominated include athlete P T Usha, music maestro Ilaiyaraaja and Veerendra Heggade, the head of the famous Dharmasthala temple in Karnataka. Vijayendra Prasad has been instrumental in instilling cultural pride and nationalistic spirit in cinema through his craft of transcending regional boundaries. Coming in as a rare instance, all the scripts that have been written by him, have become blockbusters across the country.

Post his name was announced on the nomination list, PM Modi penned a note hailing his association with the Indian cinema. Praising his prolific work in the world of cinema, PM Modi wrote, "Shri V. Vijayendra Prasad Garu is associated with the creative world for decades. His works showcase India's glorious culture and have made a mark globally. Congratulations to him for being nominated to the Rajya Sabha.”

Apart from penning various scripts, the stalwart is also the father of ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who has left stones unturned to deliver some of the amazing films in the past and his latest being magnum opus, RRR. Apart from the ones mentioned above, Vijayendra’s other writing credits include Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Magadheera, and Mersal. In 2011, he directed the Telugu film Rajanna, which won the Nandi Award for Best Feature Film. His upcoming titles include Sita: The Incarnation and Aparaajitha Ayodhya.

Apart from Prasad, other eminent personalities to be nominated from the world of entertainment include maestro Ilaiyaraaja. Known for songs including Kuyil Paattu, Thenpandi Thamizhe, Vikram Vikram, and many more, Ilaiyaraaja will now take a step in the political field with his nomination to the Rajya Sabha. PM Modi took to his Twitter account and shared a memorable picture of Ilaiyaraaja being honoured with a Padma Vibhushan award by President Ram Nath Kovind. The leader hailed his music that having reached 'people across generations'. PM Modi also shed light on the renowned music composer's 'inspiring' journey, as he came from a 'humble background' and rose to achieve a plethora of accolades.

