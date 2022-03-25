'RRR': SS Rajamouli Directorial Witnesses Great Opening During US Premiere, Mints Rs 22 Cr

The anticipation regarding SS Rajamouli’s latest magnum opus RRR has been building up ever since the makers had announced the release date. With fans flocking to the nearest theatres to watch the gripping drama, the film has opened to great reviews and business overseas, especially in the US.

The excitement regarding the film has been high with fans quite curious to watch the stories of the two revolutionaries played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Apart from Ram and Jr NTR, the film also stars Ajay Devgn in a cameo along with Alia Bhatt playing a significant role.

RRR collections from the US premiere

Starting from the spectacular visual appearance to stunning locations and cinematography, it seems that the film is resonating well with the people. And not just in India, but even in the US, the film has opened to smashing reviews and numbers. The film has collected $3 million from US premieres from 981 Locations at 7:45 PM PST. Overseas distributor of the film, Raftar creations took to Twitter and revealed that the film has become the first-ever Indian movie to hit the $3 MILLION DOLLAR mark for the premiere.

#RRRMovie USA 🇺🇸 Premiers Comscore Hourly Gross



$3,000,127 from 981 Locations at 7:45 PM PST 💥💥



FIRST EVER INDIAN MOVIE TO HIT THE $3 MILLION DOLLAR MARK for Premiers 💥💥💥



EXCLUSIVE PREMIER NUMBERS from @RaftarCreations#RRRinUSA #RRRTakeOver @sarigamacinemas pic.twitter.com/fSytVMQqs2 — Raftar Creations (@RaftarCreations) March 25, 2022

RRR has become the first Indian film to cross $2.5M+ premiere pre-sales in the US. With reviews of the film coming from all across the country, it shows that the film makes audiences hoot and clap with excitement. But grand entrance, well-directed stunts, power-packed punches are the things that keep the movie going. Impactful dialogues, screenplay, character graph, and representation have little impact on the film. Ajay Devgn’s iconic tagline ‘Load, aim, shoot’ is one key takeaway for viewers.

The film also features Shriya Saran, Alison Doody, Samuthirakani, and Ray Stevenson in pivotal roles. The original release date for RRR was October 13, 2021, however, it was postponed due to COVID-19 prohibitions on mass gatherings in the aftermath of last year's deadly second wave. With a lot of noise coming in for the film, it is will be quite interesting to see the first-day box office collection of the film domestically.

IMAGE: Instagram/RRRmovie