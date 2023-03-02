RRR: SS Rajamouli Greets Packed Hall At World's Largest Screening Of The Film In LA

RRR's 'world's biggest screening' was organised ahead of the movie's re-release in the USA. It was held at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Downtown, Los Angeles. The film's director SS Rajamouli, music composer MM Keeravaani and supertstar Ram Charan attended the event and participated in the Q&A session with the fans.

Inside photos of the Ace Theatre

Some inside photos from the theatre are doing rounds on the internet. A long queue of viewers outside the venue was also seen in the viral videos. One of the photos showed a billboard with "SS Rajamouli's RRR Fan Celebrrrration live!" written on it. The second photo gave a glimpse of the screen with the cover page of RRR. The third photo showed the cinema hall decked up with spotlights. Another picture showed frames with RRR's posters featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

Take a look at the photos:

Other than this, some videos also gave a glimpse of the long queue of fans outside the theatre to watch the movie. Hundreds of fans were snapped outside the venue.

SS Rajamouli's son SS Karthikeya took to Twitter and shared the pictures and videos. He wrote, "The World's Largest Screening of RRR !!! 1647 fans are going to blow up the roof of the Ace Hotel. Brace yourselves."

Take a look at the post here:

The WORLDS LARGEST screening of #RRR !!!

1647 fans are going to blow up the roof of the ACE HOTEL!

Brace yourselves!! 🔥🔥🔥@VarianceFilms @PotentateFilms @BeyondFest @RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/Pznz5R9N09 — S S Karthikeya (@ssk1122) March 2, 2023

RRR's screening in Los Angeles sold out

The makers of RRR took to their official Twitter handle and announced that the 1647-seat show is sold out. The news has been doing rounds on social media as the screening was housefull.

Announcing the news, they wrote "Tomorrow, Los Angeles will witness the world's largest RRR Movie screening yet. The 1647-seat show is already sold out, and SS Rajamouli MM Keeravaani and Ram Charan will be participating in a Q and A session (sic)."

Meanwhile, RRR will be re-released in 200 cinema halls in US on March 3. Naatu Naatu is also in the race for Oscars in the Best Original Song (Motion Picture) category.