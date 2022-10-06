'RRR': SS Rajamouli Officially Sends Magnum Opus In 14 Categories For Oscars 2023

After being snubbed from the Oscars 2023 selection by the Film Federation of India (FFI), SS Rajamouli's directorial RRR (Rise Roar Revolt) is back in action to roar at the 94th Academy Awards.

In a recent development, the prominent filmmaker has submitted the blockbuster hit in all major categories for next year’s Oscars, a Variance Films representative confirmed to Indian Express.

RRR’s Oscar campaign was officially launched last Friday with a massive screening at Los Angeles’ Chinese Theatre. The film revolves around the story of two revolutionaries and stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR in key roles. It also features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Olivia Morris among others in significant roles.

SS Rajamouli submits RRR for Oscars 2023 race

The film has been submitted in 15 categories for the Oscars 2023 race which include Best Picture (DVV Danayya), Best Director (Rajamouli), Best Actor (Jr NTR and Ram Charan), Screenplay, Original Song, Score, Editing, Cinematography, Sound, Production Design, VFX to list a few.

#RRRmovie’s RRRoad to the OscaRRRs being paved as we speak. You’ve never seen anything like this movie/ adrenaline rush. I sincerely hope Academy members get out there and see this one. #OscaRRRs #RRRforOscars pic.twitter.com/Ufqk6h34R0 — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) October 5, 2022

Other than these technical awards, Alia Bhatt is expected to compete in the Best Actress category, while Ajay Devgn will compete for Best Supporting Actor category. The peppy groovy song from the film, Naatu Naatu has been submitted in the Best Original Song category.

For those unknown, RRR is not India's official selection for Oscars 2023. However, the makers still have another chance to make it to the Academy Awards 2023. RRR strongly competed in the Oscars 2023 selection race and finally, after watching all the entries sent this year, the FFI selected the Gujarati film Chhello Show (Last Film Show) to represent India at the prestigious award ceremony which will be held next year.

RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

IMAGE: Instagram/RRRmovie/AP