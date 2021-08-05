'RRR': SS Rajamouli Opens Up On New Track 'Dosti', Says 'didn't Expect This Response'

SS Rajamouli's much-awaited period action drama RRR recently dropped its new song titled Dosti. The director took to his Twitter and expressed his happiness over the response the song was getting and also the way it was shot. The song was actually shot by his son Karthikeya as he was busy shooting for another climax song of the movie. The action drama movie will feature N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgan in the lead roles.

SS Rajamouli on RRR's new song Dosti

SS Rajamouli took to his Twitter and expressed that he was extremely happy with the way RRR's new song Dosti was shot. The director also revealed that his son Karthikeya shot the song and the idea behind the song was also his. Rajamouli also informed that he was busy shooting for another climax song. He added that he did not expect such an amazing response to the song. Rajamouli wrote "It was@ssk1122’s idea to shoot the music video. I was shooting the #RRRMovie climax song. He and @dancersatz shot #Dosti with@dineshkrishnanb. Great job boys… I was quite happy with how it turned out but didn't expect this wonderful response."

It was @ssk1122’s idea to shoot the music video. I was shooting the #RRRMovie climax song. He and @dancersatz shot #Dosti with @dineshkrishnanb. Great job boys…



I was quite happy with how it turned out but didn't expect this wonderful response. — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) August 2, 2021

More about RRR

The movie is a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju ( Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (N. T. Rama Rao), who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively. Alia Bhatt will be playing the role of Sita, while Ajay Devgan will make an extended cameo appearance. The film marks the Telugu debut of Ajay Devgan and Alia Bhatt. The movie will also feature Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody in pivotal roles. The movie was initially slated to release on 8 January 2021 but was postponed due to rising cases of COVID-19 and will now be released on 13 October 2021 in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The team of RRR had recently also shared the making of the movie. The video starts off showing the grand set of the movie and then shows us glimpses of Rajamouli and his team. While sharing the video Ram Charan wrote, "An experience that is the result of the hard work of many! Excited to share a glimpse of@RRRMovie, a labour of love of hundreds of cast and crew members."

An experience that is the result of the hard work of many!



Excited to share a glimpse of @RRRMovie, a labour of love of hundreds of cast and crew members.https://t.co/7TJOAym2hi#RoarOfRRR #RRRMovie @ssrajamouli @tarak9999 @ajaydevgn @aliaa08 — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) July 15, 2021

Image: Ram Charan's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.