RRR: SS Rajamouli 'troubled' Ram Charan, Jr NTR For 'Nacho Nacho' Song; Here's Why

Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer period-actioner Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) witnessed an exceptional run at the box office in the COVID-19-pandemic era. Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the movie revolves around the fictional tale of two freedom fighters namely Bheem and Ram, loosely based on real-life activists Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju respectively. While Bheem is a member of the Gond community who is trying to rescue a girl from the Britishers, Ram is a police officer serving the English regiment. The duo becomes best friends only to turn into each other's nemesis until they discover each other's hidden motives.

Apart from the action-packed sequences, another element of the movie that grabbed the limelight was the track Nacho Nacho, whose hook step went viral on social media. The lead protagonists of the movie synchronised their moves perfectly to deliver a catchy number for fans to relish. But do you know SS Rajamouli purposely made Jr NTR and Ram Charan's dance practice difficult to carve out the perfect number?

Backstory of Ram Charan, Jr NTR's Nacho Nacho song in RRR

In a previous interaction with Bollywood Hungama, SS Rajamouli revealed that the hook step of Nacho Nacho wasn't difficult to learn for Ram Charan and Jr NTR. However, to get them to nail it with perfection, the filmmaker would ask the actors to practise it repeatedly. The director explained to the lead stars that his purpose wasn't to trouble them. Instead, he wanted them to be synchronized in a way that will entertain the masses to the next level.