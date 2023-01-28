RRR Star Jr NTR’s Cousin Nandamuri Taraka Ratna Critical After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

RRR star Jr NTR’s cousin Nandamuri Taraka Ratna is currently in a critical stage after suffering from a cardiac arrest on January 27. As per a health update released by the hospital, where Taraka Ratna is admitted, he remains in critical condition. Nandamuri Taraka Ratna is the nephew of Balakrishna and grandson of NT Rama Rao.

Nandamuri Taraka Ratna suffered a cardiac arrest on Saturday. Ratna was initially admitted to a hospital in Andhra Pradesh and was later moved to a bigger hospital in Bengaluru.

The hospital bulletin details how he was taken to the hospital after suffering from a cardiac arrest in Kuppam. He was resuscitated for 45 minutes and received general treatment.

As his condition was critical, doctors at the Kuppam hospital suggested that he might find better treatment at a tertiary centre due to his condition.

He was transferred to Narayana Hospital around 1 am on January 28.

“On arriving at NH higher level diagnostics showed that his condition was highly critical due to the cardiogenic shock after the Myocardial Infarction, and evaluation of his condition will continue with treatment under standard guidelines and protocols,” added the report.

It followed up with, “He is currently under the care of a multi-disciplinary clinical team including Cardiologists, Intensivists, and other specialists at NH. He remains in a critical state on maximal support.”

When Taraka Ratna suffered the cardiac arrest

Taraka Ratna was part of a political rally for TDP leader Nara Lokesh when he collapsed. He was going through prayers at a mosque at the time of the incident. As per reports, Taraka Ratna had no pulse at the time of his hospital admission. However, he was revived and eventually taken to a Bengaluru hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

నా సోదరుడు శ్రీ నందమూరి తారక రత్న త్వరగా కోలుకోవాలని కోరుకుంటున్నాను .



Get well soon and get back to complete health brother. — Kalyanram Nandamuri (@NANDAMURIKALYAN) January 28, 2023

Jr NTR is reportedly going to visit his brother at the hospital, though there is no official confirmation on the matter.

At the same time, his cousin Kalyan Ram took to Twitter to wish Ratna a quick recovery.