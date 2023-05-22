RRR Star Ram Charan Reveals The 'one Lesson' He Learned From Sr NTR

RRR star Ram Charan, who attended the 100th birthday of Sr NTR on Saturday, shared a heartfelt note on Twitter, revealing what he learned from Sr NTR. In the note, he said that one lesson he learned from him was "strength in solidarity." Through his post, the actor urged others to work together to keep Sr NTR's "dream alive". The event took place at Kaithalapur Grounds in Kukatpally, Hyderabad.

Ram Charan tweeted, "Indeed an honour to be present at the 100th birthday celebrations of The pride of Telugu Cinema #NTR Garu. One of the lessons I learnt from him, “strength in solidarity”. Let’s all work together collectively to keep his dream alive. @ncbn Garu #Balakrishna Garu (sic)."

Indeed an honour to be present at the 100th birthday celebrations of the The pride of Telugu Cinema #NTR Garu. One of the lessons I learnt from him, “strength in solidarity”. Let’s all work together collectively to keep his dream alive.@ncbn Garu #Balakrishna Garu — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) May 21, 2023

Ram Charan's speech at centenary celebrations

During the ceremony, Ram Charan gave a heartfelt speech, recalling the time he met Sr NTR. He added that NTR Garu's name is beyond all achievements and benchmarks, as he was the one who put 'Telugu' on the map. "Nowadays Telugu Cinema is being greatly lauded in foreign countries, with everyone’s praising South India Cinema. But, long back in those days, NTR Garu proved and reiterated the power of our Cinema widely. We should never forget about those. We keep remembering those great achievements," said Ram Charan.

Ram Charan remembers the time he met Sr NTR

The RRR star remembered the time he met Sr NTR. He said, "I met NTR Garu only once. I and Purandhareswari gari's son Ritesh used to go to skating classes as kids. We used to finish our classes by early morning 5:30 to 6:00. One day Ritesh asked me to go to his grandfather's house. He was a chief minister at that time. He has huge security. I felt that I don't even have the strength to say yes or no. I said okay. We both went on our skates from Purandhareswari Gari house and arrived at Rama Rao Gari's house by 6:30 AM."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan was last seen in RRR. Next, he will be seen in Game Changer, co-starring Kiara Advani. Helmed by S Shankar, the makers are yet to announce the release date of the film.