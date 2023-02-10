RRR Star Ram Charan Visits 9-year-old Cancer Patient; Fans Say 'keep Winning Hearts'

RRR star Ram Charan recently won the Internet when pictures of the actor's meet-up with a 9-year-old cancer patient surfaced online. Producer Siva Cherry shared the images on his Twitter handle on Friday (February 10).

Twitter user Siva Cherry shared the pictures and wrote, "Through #MakeaWishFoundation our #ManOfMasses Mega Power Star @AlwaysRamCharan garu met a 9yr old kid ailing from cancer. The kid’s wish of meeting his favourite star was fulfilled with the actor spending quality time with him. #ManOfMassesRamCharan #Ramcharan."

Check out the tweet here:

Through #MakeaWishFoundation our #ManOfMasses Mega Power Star @AlwaysRamCharan garu met a 9yr old kid ailing from cancer. The kid’s wish of meeting his favourite star was fulfilled with the actor spending quality time with him. #ManOfMassesRamCharan #Ramcharan pic.twitter.com/vAPMAl9VdV — SivaCherry (@sivacherry9) February 9, 2023

The 9-year-old cancer patient is named Mani Kushal, who expressed his desire to meet Ram Charan through the Make a Wish Foundation, which assists people in fulfilling their wishes. He claimed to be the actor's biggest fan and submitted his wish through the organisation. The Acharya actor complied with the request and went to see his little supporter at Sparsh Hospice Hospital.

Following the success of RRR, Ram Charan's popularity increased PAN-India and the actor has been receiving a lot of support from audiences in the North.

In addition to his film song Naatu Naatu being nominated for an Oscar at the 95th Academy Awards. There is a great deal of optimism that the song will win the Oscar this year because it received award in the same category at the Golden Globes 2023.

Upcoming Releases

On the work front, Ram Charan will be starring next in Shankar's RC15, backed by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film has Kiara Advani in the female lead. The music for RC15 was composed by S Thaman, and Karthik Subbaraju wrote the narrative.

Additionally, Ram Charan will be collaborating with filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana, who made his directorial debut with the popular movie Uppena. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film is being made on a massive scale and with a significant budget under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas and Sukumar Writings.