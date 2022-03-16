'RRR' Star Ram Charan Weighs In On Ukraine War; 'None Of Them Deserve To Go Through This'

The ongoing aggression between Russia and Ukraine has entered the 21st day since Russia's President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in neighbouring country Ukraine. The war-struck country, which hitherto was a favourite location for Bollywood filmmakers to film scenic visuals, has turned into a ghost town as key cities reportedly suffered constant aerial raids. Moreover, millions of civilians were compelled to flee their homes and seek refuge in neighbouring countries.

People across the world have repeatedly voiced their concern for the distressed civilians who have emerged as the biggest victims of the Russia-Ukraine war. Notably, the forthcoming highly anticipated SS Rajamouli directorial film RRR was also briefly shot in the country. Speaking about the same, actor Ram Charan weighed in on the grim situation.

Ram Charan on Russia-Ukraine war

With the release date inching closer, the cast and crew of RRR have ramped up promotions of the film and their latest destination was Hyderabad where they interacted with the media. As per a report from The Free Press Journal, the 36-year-old actor spoke about the ongoing war and described Ukraine as 'one of the best countries' he had filmed in. It is pertinent to mention here that after the conflict commenced in the country on February 24, the actor contacted the security in charge in Ukraine.

After contacting him, Charan learned that the official's 85-year-old father has joined the group of Ukrainians who picked up weapons to protect the freedom of their country. Furthermore, the actor admitted that the 'least he can do' is to provide financial aid. He also opined, ''None of them deserve to go through this,'' and hoped for restoration of peace in the war-struck country. During the same interaction, co-star Jr NTR also weighed in on the ongoing war, as per DNA, where he talked about the impressive zeal and enthusiasm of Ukrainians to partake in the filming of RRR. Moreover, he also spoke about the culture, people and food that eventually grew on him and Ram Charan. Jr NTR concluded by exuding hopes that ''they have better times to come in the near future''.

Director SS Rajamouli also voiced his concern for the crew from Ukraine who filmed RRR alongside him. Describing the war-hit country as 'beautiful,' the director said he was 'shattered' to learn about the Russia-Ukraine conflict and concluded, ''Some of them are fine, and some, I need to still get in touch with.''

Image: Instagram/@alwaysramcharan/AP