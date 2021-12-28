'RRR' Takes Buzz To Chennai From Mumbai; Udhayanidhi Stalin, Sivakarthikeyan Join

With just around 10 days left for the release of RRR, the makers are not leaving any stone unturned to raise the buzz around the film. After the launch of the trailer, the team had been stationed in Mumbai for the past few days and participated in numerous promotional events. Ram Charan, Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli then headed down South to address audiences in Chennai.

The event was held in a grand manner and was attended by numerous audiences. It also had a representation from Kollywood. Actor Sivakarthikeyan and actor-producer and Member of Legislative Assembly, Udhayanidhi Stalin were among the stars present at the event.

RRR team hosts grand event in Chennai release

The pre-release event was termed as 'Roar of RRR in Chennai' as Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Rajamouli came together on the stage. The lead stars were dressed in jackets as they addressed the crowd, while Rajamouli wore a shirt with the words 'RRR' written on it. One standout moment was the trio enjoying a fun-filled moment on the stage together.

The star guests for the evening, Sivakarthikeyan and Udhayanidhi Stalin were seen enjoying together as they were seated in the crowd. Later, Sivakarthikeyan posed with the trio, as well as producer D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments. The representatives of Lyca Productions, which is the distributor of the film in Tamil Nadu, were also present at the event.

Previously, the team promoted the film in Mumbai. Apart from the trailer launch and some more star-studded events, they also promoted the film recently on The Kapil Sharma Show.

About RRR

RRR is SS Rajamouli's first film after the grand success of the Baahubali franchise, which is said to have collected over Rs 1000 crore at the global box office. The plot of the venture centers around two friends, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, real-life activists, in the 1920s and the ups and downs about their friendship as they battle the British amid their rule in India.

The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Samuthirakani, Alisoon Doody, among others. The action film releases on January 7, 2022.