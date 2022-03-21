With the release of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR just around the corners, the team has been travelling to various cities to promote the film on the large scale. Ahead of the grand release, the team including director Rajamouli along with the lead cast Ram Charan and Jr NTR visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar to seek blessings for the film.

Before Amritsar, the team halted at Delhi for a major event which was attended by Aamir Khan as well. The team had a great time interacting with the fans and the media while grooving on some amazing songs from the forthcoming. Now, it seems that the team which is on a promotional spree is basking in the blessings of the almighty in Amritsar.

RRR team seeks blessings at Golden Temple ahead of the release

As per the multi-city tour promotions of the highly-anticipated movie, the team of the film recently visited the sacred Golden Temple in Amritsar to seek blessings for their movie ahead of its release. After Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Dubai, the pan-India cast of RRR including director SS Rajamouli, and actors Junior NTR and Ram Charan also visited Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Statue of Unity in Baroda. Interestingly, it becomes the first film to visit the historic monument of India.

In the pictures, the team can be seen seeking blessings at the historic temple with fans and well-wishers all gathered around to catch a glimpse of the stars. The visit of the team has just built up the anticipation even further. From Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Baroda, Delhi, Amritsar, Jaipur, Kolkatta, and Varanasi to Dubai, the makers have chalked out an extensive promotional plan wherein they will be visiting the major potential markets of the country for the film promotions from 18-22nd March.

Apart from Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the film marks a huge ensemble including Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris will be seen in pivotal roles while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody join in as supporting roles. The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments. RRR is releasing on 25th March 2022.

Image: Instagram/PenMovies/PRHandout